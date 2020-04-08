Work from home drives consumption of content on OTT platforms, while fitness and edtech apps see rise in subscriptions: Bobble AI report

The Bobble AI report shows general information on the usage of various apps and websites.

Coronavirus outbreak is forcing people to stay at home, and work-from-home has prompted Indians to navigate mobile apps for entertainment due to which there is a rise in digital apps. Bobble AI has recently released a report to understand consumption patterns and user behaviour on smartphones since lockdown.

The Bobble AI report shows general information on the usage of various apps and websites. Applications such as Zoom, Google, Hangouts, Google Duo, and Houseparty have seen a 71.11% increase in time spent, with a 104.12 % increase in active user count. Houseparty witnessed an overnight spike of 8142.55 % in active users while time spent on the app increased by 215.97%. Next in line is Zoom, recording 141.6% rise in time spent, with an 85.43% increase in engagement rate and a 2542.23% increase in active users.

Besides video conferencing apps, and websites, fitness applications such as Lose Weight, Cure.fit, recorded a 104.53% rise in daily active users (DAUs) with engagement rat increasing by 14.72% and time spent on the app increasing by 39.50%.

The reports also highlight that over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Netflix, have also recorded an 82.63% increase in time spent. While Netflix saw a 54.8% spike in active user count during the COVID-19 crisis, Amazon Prime Videos recorded a 23.5% rise in DAUs. Similarly, Average time spent by viewers increased by 110% on Netflix, while Amazon Prime Video saw 98.2% increase.

With the complete lockdown, social media and messaging apps such as Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp, and Twitter, have also seen an 46.2% increase in time spent while the DAUs went up by 29%. Whatsapp and Instagram have the most increase in engagement rate with an increase of 49%.

The report also brings into the limelight edtech platforms such as Udemy, Unacademy and Byjus, which have posted an 82.73% increase in time spent, along with a 122.62% increase in engagement and 25.12% increase in DAU’s. Udemy has seen a 119.05% increase in time spent, with a 36.93% increase in engagement.

