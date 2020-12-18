WORD launches a self-serve influencer marketing platform to connect brands and influencers

WORD Marketplace enables small brands to join the influencer marketing bandwagon

Influencer marketing company WORD on Friday announced the launch of its self-serve influencer marketing platform WORD Marketplace, which helps in connecting new and established SMBs with micro-influencers to deliver end-to-end campaign experience. WORD Marketplace works on an economical, flexible, and reliable mechanism that offers a dual solution – for brands to connect with the right influencers and get creative content made as well as for influencers to connect with brands and get campaigns for themselves.

WORD Marketplace enables small brands to join the influencer marketing bandwagon– beginning with signing up to finalising the content with the influencers. Brands can sign-up on the WORD Marketplace Web App and create campaign briefs. They can receive content from registered influencers, approve the project, and pay only for what they wish to use while keeping track of the campaign performance insights on their dashboard. With WORD Marketplace, brands can exercise their command over the entire process directly.

The platform also provides an opportunity for aspiring influencers to handpick their preferred projects and work for what they believe in. They can kick-start their journey to professional content creation by choosing the projects that they like, submitting their ideas to the brand and monetising this opportunity.

With the rise of influencer marketing in the recent past, we have noticed that almost all brands want to include this to their marketing mix in order to maximize their business, Dharika Merchant, COO, Alchemy Group and WORD said. “However, in this vast space, new and established brands often face a challenge in engaging with the right influencers at their budget. Moreover, with the increased adoption of social media amongst the audience, there has been a surge in the number of micro influencers in the country, who often struggle in getting the right kind of campaigns come their way. WORD Marketplace bridges the gap between small brands looking for the right influencers and micro influencers looking for the right brands to work with and brings them closer,” she added.

She further added, “It is often perceived that influencer marketing is expensive which is why some brands shy away from testing these waters. With WORD Marketplace, we want to bust the myth and encourage brands to focus on their marketing needs by leaving everything up to our seamless platform. WORD Marketplace aims to help small brands keep abreast of the contemporary marketing trends by creating not just a platform but an ecosystem for them to choose eligible influencers on their terms.”

