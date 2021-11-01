WoodenStreet rolls out its first TVC to expand reach

The brand will roll out the TVC soon on mainstream media platforms

Furnishing and decor brand WoodenStreet has unveiled its first television commercial (TVC) campaign. The TVC features Aparshakti Khurana, Rajit Kapoor and Lillete Dubey. The campaign that consists of three commercials, highlights how buying furniture is a family decision and how the brand has revolutionised with ease. “When we drafted the campaign, we wanted someone who not only represents our brand value but also personifies our consumers. The first name that came into our mind was Aparshakti Khurana, as he has always gratified the audiences with every role that he has played, and that is what we aim to do with the products we deliver,” Lokendra Ranawat, co-founder and CEO, WoodenStreet, said.

“The veteran actors like Rajit Kapoor and Lillete Dubey feature in our campaign as they brought a perfect balance of composure and energy to the commercial. We aim to bring the taste of vibrant colors, effortless decor and ageless designs of solid wood to every household, and these are the perfect faces to represent what WoodenStreet stands for,” Ranawat added.

According to Ranawat, WoodenStreet has always been a consumer-centric brand. So far, it has done relied on digital to capture the attention of its targeted clientele. With this campaign, the brand aims to go as big as possible, Ranawat added. He expects this campaign to make a place in the hearts of the consumers and help them make better choices while choosing furniture.

The brand will roll out the TVC soon on mainstream media platforms including on TV. However, these commercials will also run on digital platforms such as OTT, YouTube. While WoodenStreet claims to have more than 40 physical stores across India and a consumer base of over 10,00,000+, it aims to expand its reach with the new campaign. The brand is of the view that with renowned faces on-board can turn more heads and capture the attention of targeted consumers on a larger scale.

Read Also: Laqshya Media Group conceptualises #WantItFlauntIt OOH campaign for Hero Lectro E-cycles

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook