Wondrlab wins the creative mandate for Chaayos and Ghee & Turmeric

Chaayos and Ghee and Turmeric have appointed Wondrlab to handle their creative mandate. The mandate covers integrated solutions for both brands. Starting November, Wondrlab will be designing a creative campaign for Chaayos. The martech start-up will introduce a new campaign with an aim to highlight the new positioning of the brand.

“We are always on a hunt for opportunities that break the set protocol and bring in change which upgrades the lives of people. In a country with strong chai culture, Chaayos is bringing revolutionary upgrades via technology and experience. With our platform first approach and open-minded clients we look forward to create some wonderful work for the brand,” Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder and managing partner, content platform, Wondrlab, said.

For Raghav Verma, co-founder, Chaayos, the Wondrlab team was completely aligned with the brand’s vision and desire to keep the customer at the core of their business operations. “Their thought process on our brand’s way forward resonated with us thoroughly, and we are confident that the upcoming campaign will yield amazing results,” he added.

According to Sumeet Malik, head marketing, Ghee and Turmeric, Wondrlab team’s deep knowledge, experience and expertise across platforms was the need of the hour for the brand to execute a robust roadmap.

