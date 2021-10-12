Wondrlab wins integrated creative mandate for Tata AIG General Insurance

The account will be handled out of Wondrlab content platform’s Mumbai office

Martech startup Wondrlab has been awarded the integrated creative mandate for Tata AIG General Insurance. As part of the mandate, Wondrlab will be responsible for conceptualising and executing brand strategy framework, innovative campaigns for Tata AIG. The account will be handled out of Wondrlab content platform’s Mumbai office. “We are confident about the category knowledge and the creative acumen that Wondrlab exhibits in understanding the evolving needs and preferences of our customers,” Parag Ved, president, consumer business, Tata AIG General Insurance, said.

“We believe that Wondrlab will help us construct a strong brand strategy to create a distinct value proposition among our potential customers. Through their optimum mix of creativity and extensive understanding of how brands are perceived, we are looking forward to a long-term partnership with them to further strengthen our portfolio in the market,” Ved added.

Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture company between Tata Group and American International Group (AIG). It started its journey in India on January 22, 2001. The insurance company presently has 200 offices spread across the country, with a distribution network of 45000 plus licensed agents, as per an official statement.

For Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder and managing partner, Content Platform, Wondrlab, the pandemic has made insurance even more important than ever before. “This is a crucial time for the insurance category, bringing innumerable opportunities to make the space a positive, welcoming one for consumers. It’s exciting for us to be partnering with Tata AIG. We hope to effectively connect with consumers across the journey and help create conversation around the brand and strategically achieve category penetration,” Hinduja stated.

