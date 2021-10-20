Wondrlab raises $7 million in pre-series funding

Wondrlab believes the differentiated strategy of being platform-first is a great value proposition for its clients

Wondrlab has raised $7 million in a round of pre-series funding led by Pi Ventures LLP, Tanas Capital, Prodapt Holdings and several independent investors including Priyamvada Balaji of Lucas Indian Service and Gopal Srinivasan of TVS Capital. As per the startup, it will utilise its newly acquired funds towards driving inorganic growth, with a sharp focus on tech, digital, programmatic advertising and the building of world-class martech platforms.

Wondrlab believes the differentiated strategy of being platform-first is a great value proposition for its clients, Saurabh Varma, founder and chief executive officer, Wondrlab, said. “We have always believed in challenging the status quo. We will continue to invest in building deep capabilities across digital business transformation, content, data and marketing tech platforms. The next six months will be key to building on our incredible momentum,” he added.

For Wondrlab, the round comes at a time of great accelerated momentum. Its ambition is to be India’s premium communication network with leading platform-first, and martech and platform-building capabilities. Currently, Wondrlab is one of the fastest growing startups in the country with an employee strength of 110 people and over 35 clients.

Speaking on behalf of said, “The proposition is truly unique. We are excited about being a part of this journey. Wondrlab’s focus on digital communication and DBT; always being platform-first and building world-class martech products will create incredible value for clients and eventually investors,” Amit Sharma, Tanas Capital, Singapore, highlighted.

Wondrlab was founded in November 2020 by Saurabh Varma and co-founded by Vandana Verma and Rakesh Hinduja. In December 2020, it acquired What’s Your Problem, a media-agnostic, problem-solving, integrated creative agency founded by Amit Akali. As per Narayanan, Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office (NSFO) Wondrlab’s strategy of being a platform first differentiates them.

