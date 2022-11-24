Wondrlab names Bhavesh Kosambia as company’s content lead

Martech network Wondrlab has appointed Bhavesh Kosambia as the company’s content lead. According to a company statement, Kosambia will report to Amit Akali, chief content officer (COO), Wondrlab. As part of his role, he will be responsible for leading a set of key accounts and talent, the company added.

Currently, Wondrlab is buzzing with talented, hungry-for-good-work people, and equally hungry-for-good-work clients, Bhavesh Kosambia, creative lead, Wondrlab, said. “I have always believed that any place is made by the people who work there the energy, dedication, and quest for doing something different by Amit, Rakesh and Saurabh can only be experienced only if you work with them,” he added.

Prior to his current appointment, Kosambia was the group creative director at Grey. Additionally, he has handled and built national and international brands such as Audi, Coke, Ferrero, Gillette, Eureka Forbes, Reliance, Zee Tv, Parle, Paras, Marico and ITC. Moreover, he has served on numerous juries including the Grand Jury for the New York Festival.

