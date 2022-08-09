Wondrlab India launches Wondrlab Technologies; appoints Rajesh Ghatge as CEO

Wondrlab has launched Wondrlab Technologies to help clients transform their businesses and brands in the dynamically evolving Industry 4.0 digital landscape. The agency has appointed Rajesh Ghatge as CEO of Wondrlab Technologies.

Wondrlab acquired WYP, Opportune and Neon – rapidly building its capabilities to deliver platform-first solutions integrating creative, content and media. With the launch of Wondrlab Technologies, Wondrlab embarks on building a comprehensive new age technology, design, and analytics solution stack – to deliver transformation solutions globally.

Most agencies and technology companies struggle to integrate fragmented capabilities when addressing client asks, Saurabh Varma, founder and CEO, Wondrlab India, said. “We are creating an interconnected and powered system comprising content, community, data, media and technology in a manner that has never been attempted before. Our client centric and platform-first approach – builds a bespoke and multidimensional ecosystem that delivers outcomes at the speed of business demands for individual clients. At Wondrlab Technologies, we are on a path to building martech and digital business transformation technologies that are ahead of the curve. Previously, Ghatge has partnered with me in building scalable technologies to deliver innovative and transformative solutions on client mandates across markets. To build out Wondrlab Technologies globally, Ghatge will be leveraging his ability to scale diverse capabilities and teams, while weaving them together to create tremendous value for clients,” he added.

Before joining Wondrlab, Ghatge was the CEO of Indigo Consulting and PubHub, and also the chief growth officer (India) at Publicis Groupe. The biggest pain that companies experience is the burden of choosing the right technology, making it actually work, evangelising adoption across its constituencies, and finally driving results, Ghatge stated. “I have always believed that the litmus test for any successful implementation of technology or tools – is when it is invisible. The pain is further aggravated by the increasing frequency of technology obsolescence. With a goal of relieving our clients of this challenge, we are stringing together a solution stack across design, data, and technology in an outcome-driven ecosystem. Our endeavor will be fueled by acquiring a range of complementing technology, and digital experience companies. Wondrlab’s commitment to help clients thrive in an ever-changing digital universe, makes it the right place for me,” he added.

Launched in 2020, Wondrlab comprises a mix of creativity, experience and technology, with a deep understanding of human behaviour, brands and platforms. In December 2020, Wondrlab acquired What’s Your Problem, an independent creative agency. In March 2022, Wondrlab acquired ‘Opportune’ – a data-driven influencer marketing platform that uses its proprietary technology and creator network to drive influencer marketing with speed and accuracy. In June 2022 Wondrlab acquired Neon – a leading performance marketing agency, Neon uses data, creativity, and deep platform understanding to successfully deliver bottom-of-the-funnel campaigns.

