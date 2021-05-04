  • MORE MARKET STATS

Wondrlab brings in Jateen Kore as digital head

By: |
May 4, 2021 2:10 PM

Kore worked with IDFC First Bank previously

Kore is tasked with setting up the digital practice and bringing forth Wondrlab's platform-first approach to help brands win on digital

Wondrlab has brought in Jateen Kore as its digital head. He will be based in Mumbai and will report to Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder and managing partner – Content Platform at Wondrlab. Kore joins from IDFC First Bank where he was the head – digital marketing. At Wondrlab, Kore is tasked with setting up the digital practice and bringing forth Wondrlab’s platform-first approach to help brands win on digital.

“Wondrlab’s vision is to strengthen the digital ecosystem for brands. We focus on building expertise that creates real value for them to support today’s dynamic marketing asks. Jateen’s experience straddles the entire digital funnel; his key focus area is to apply a platform-first approach for our brands to win across social, performance marketing, influencer marketing, e-commerce and martech best practices. His diverse skill-set and deep understanding at top digital-first brands like Vodafone and IDFC First Bank will help us deliver tangible creative solutions to our client partners,” Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder and managing partner – Content Platform, Wondrlab, said.

Kore has over 20 years of experience managing digital businesses across BFSI and telecom. He has been an entrepreneur of a B2B startup, in addition to serving in business roles at brands such as Vodafone (now Vi), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Tata AIG Life Insurance and Apnaloan.com.

“The opportunity to work with a dynamic start-up like Wondrlab is a great chance to augment my experience and contribute to the success of brands across categories. I completely believe in its platform-first strategy and I can contribute significantly to furthering their approach thanks to my digital-first experience. I look forward to an exciting and fruitful inning here,” Kore added on his new role.

