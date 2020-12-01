Wondrlab brings Ankit Grover and Biswajit Das onboard

The duo will report to Vandana Verma.

Wondrlab has officially kicked off its operations in the north with an office in NCR, which will also cater to India’s Eastern regions. The company has roped in Ankit Grover as lead integration director, and Biswajit Das as lead strategist, for the experience platform. The duo will report to Vandana Verma, co-founder and managing partner, Experience Platform, Wondrlab. Grover and Das will work with clients and transform the way brands look at experiential marketing.

This move has come a little after Wondrlab’s launch, and the momentum is unprecedented, Vandana Verma, co-founder and managing partner – Experience Platform, Wondrlab said. “Starting off our Delhi office means we now have excellence in the North and East. Ankit Grover and Biswajit Das are a great choice as leaders; both are new-age thinkers, excellent integration managers and tech enthusiasts with diverse cross-category brand experience. Our clients can expect hands-on leadership involvement in their business problems, great turnaround time and collaboration on the implementation of industry-first solutions at an enormous scale,” she added.

Ankit Grover has over 14 years of experience in experiential and integrated marketing. He joins from Arc Worldwide – Publicis Groupe’s experiential marketing arm – and has been part of agencies such as Wizcraft, RK Swamy BBDO and ESP Active. Experiential marketing is a completely new game in the current times. For Ankit Grover, lead integration director, Experience Platform, Wondrlab, the industry needs innovative thinking for new-age, immersive experiences that garner brand love. “Wondrlab’s capabilities and deep understanding of platforms are just what clients need to move forward in today’s challenging world. With our incredible talent, tech and innovations, we are completely equipped to reinvent retail, events and consumer engagement across the experience platform,” he explained.

With over 12 years of experience, Biswajit Das has also moved from Publicis Groupe’s Arc Worldwide. He has previously worked in companies such as Hansa Events, Network18 and ESP Active Marketing. “The experiential marketing landscape has become more challenging and exciting than ever. The rapidly evolving consumption patterns have made us reinvent our strategies to suit customer journeys in current times. Working with Wondrlab really excites me. Its platform-led knowledge helps create experiences tailored to the shifting consumer behaviours,” Das stated.

