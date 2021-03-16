  • MORE MARKET STATS

Wondrlab bags the mandate for Possible

By: |
Updated: Mar 16, 2021 12:11 PM

The agency will help the brand build awareness and formulate a repositioning strategy within the Indian market

Platform-first communications startup Wondrlab has won the mandate for Possible, a Bengaluru-based company that offers research-driven nutrition services and food products that lead to sustainable health, weight loss and management of lifestyle diseases. Wondrlab will help the brand build awareness and formulate a repositioning strategy within the Indian market, with a go-to-market plan for wider reach.

With the Possible business win, Wondrlab has now introduced a remuneration model, offering clients a new objective-based, sweat and investment-led fee structure. The communications startup believes it has ‘more skin in the game’ through this model, focusing on strategy and value along with monetary gains. Hereon, Wondrlab will reinvest a fixed portion of its fee back into the client’s business, thus challenging itself to create profitable solutions that will help both parties win.

More and more people are making health and nutrition a conscious decision every day, Vishnu Saraf, co-founder, Possible Worldwide said. “This is the perfect time to make a bigger push and ensure they make living healthy a normal part of their lives. We wanted a partner who understands the business we operate in, and Wondrlab came through on all our parameters. Their vision for our brand resonated with us. We are eager to see where this partnership will take us, creatively,” he added.

“Winning a client like Possible is truly a feather in Wondrlab’s cap. Our new remuneration model is designed to make us work harder for clients’ business solves. The fact that Possible opted for this model itself shows its progressive nature and forward-thinking ways. We are looking for a fruitful long-term association here, and I’m confident it’s going to be a strong partnership,” Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder and managing partner – Content Platform, Wondrlab, said.

Launched in 2020, Wondrlab is a platform-first martech startup with a mix of creativity, experience and technology. In early December 2020, Wondrlab acquired What’s Your Problem (WYP), an independent creative agency.

