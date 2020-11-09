Wondrlab bags the account of Anand Rathi Financial Services

Wondrlab has created an integrated digital campaign focusing on the Dream11 IPL 2020 which has been airing throughout the tournament

Communications startup Wondrlab has won the account of Anand Rathi Financial Services. In its new mandate, Wondrlab will help the Anand Rathi Group build awareness with overall brand salience. To kickstart this partnership, the startup has created an integrated digital campaign focusing on the Dream11 IPL 2020 which has been airing throughout the tournament.

The campaign, launched to celebrate 25 years of Anand Rathi, highlights the brand’s philosophy of ‘customer-centricity’ and that ‘Every investor is different’ and needs a different plan. It does so by connecting different investor mindsets with different kinds of IPL fans. This leads to an eminently relatable series which brings alive the premise of ‘A plan for every fan’ through familiar personas ranging from the tip-believer fan, the technical analysis fan, the small cap fan or just the endlessly hopeful fan. The digital campaign created by Wondrlab aired throughout the Dream11 IPL 2020 season on OTT platforms.

With over 25 years of experience in wealth creation, we have the expertise to customise plans for every customer, taking into account his or her needs, a spokesperson from the Anand Rathi Group said. “We wanted an agile team that could build this equity and weave in our brand’s values, but at the same time, create a campaign that would go viral with the ever-dynamic consumers. Wondrlab managed this balance perfectly. The campaign is well-crafted and delivers our key message in a new-age, quirky way. We are happy to have Wondrlab on board and look forward to more exciting work,” the spokesperson added.

“We realised early on that a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work for investors because their mindsets vary with differences in personality and life stage. Drawing a parallel to different kinds of fans, was an organic connection, given the IPL fever. It was a great pleasure to use our platform-first philosophy to craft films made to suit OTT platforms. We look forward to playing many more matches together,” Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder and managing partner – Content Platform, Wondrlab, said.

