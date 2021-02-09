Wondrlab bags Panasonic Life Solution India’s business

Wondrlab partnered with Panasonic Life Solutions India for benchmark retail design and build

Platform-first martech startup, Wondrlab, has signed up electrical equipment brand Panasonic Life Solutions India under its experience platform. With this, Wondrlab will showcase its prowess in traditional retail by creating a series of exclusive brand outlets for Panasonic Life Solution India’s offerings. Further, it will partner with the brand to help expand its retail footprint in India.

To kickstart this association, Wondrlab partnered with Panasonic Life Solutions India for benchmark retail design and build. The products will be showcased in its exclusive brand outlet located in Ghaziabad. “We are delighted to associate with Wondrlab to elevate our consumer connections across India. The showroom will display a varied range of products right from home automation, energy-efficient products to the latest addition of MirAIe – a premium IoT platform that instils future living, and electric vehicle chargers. With our retail expansion in Ghaziabad – one of the fastest-growing real estate markets – we aim to offer our state-of-the-art products and services. This will give a holistic experience to consumers and enhance their selection process for high quality-based products,” Sunil Narula, vice president, marketing, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said.

“Wondrlab specialises in traditional retail and technological innovations in the experiential space. Our work for Panasonic Life Solutions India has a mix of innovation and textbook traditional retail that will help the brand take forward its retail ambitions in India. We are very excited to partner with Panasonic Life Solutions India in their retail journey,” Vandana Verma, co-founder and managing partner, experience platform, Wondrlab, added on the association.

Established in 1963, Panasonic Life Solutions India (formerly known as Anchor Electricals), is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a spectrum of electrical solutions in consumer products ranging from wires and cables, lighting, solar power, wiring devices, switchgears, infrastructure and indoor air quality (IAQ).

