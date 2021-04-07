Wondrlab bags Ovenstory Pizza’s television, digital mandate

The account was won after a multi-agency pitch

Pizza chain, Ovenstory Pizza, on Wednesday announced that they have awarded their creative mandate across television and digital platforms to Wondrlab. Wondrlab’s content platform will oversee the business, helping Ovenstory Pizza craft and execute its communication strategy across mainline and digital touchpoints. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch.

Oven Story pizza is a home-grown pizza brand with different types of Cheese as its USP. The company is known for its hand-tossed pizzas with four cheese bases – Chipotle, Tandoori, Peri-Peri and El-Classico Cheese.

Pizza is the ultimate comfort food for so many of us — what is necessary, however, is to understand what the customer wants, rather than ‘what works,’ Indrajit Ghosh, global head – marketing communication and design, Rebel Foods, said. “There is a reason customer love is at the forefront of all of Rebel Foods’ decisions. Wondrlab understood our vision, and our incessant desire to keep the customer at the heart of all conversations, while constantly innovating. Their thought process on our brand journey resonated with us, and we are confident that the partnership with Wondrlab will yield nothing but amazing results,” he added further.

“Fast food is always an exciting, dynamic category. And it’s even more fun when it’s everyone’s favourite food – pizza. Ovenstory Pizza is fabulous when it comes to the quality and range of pizzas. Wondrlab is excited to take the brand’s story forward to consumers. We look forward to creating some fantastic work with Ovenstory Pizza,” Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder and managing partner – content platform, Wondrlab, added.

Launched in 2020, Wondrlab is a platform-first martech startup with a mix of creativity, experience and technology. Wondrlab has a deep understanding of human behaviour, brands on platforms. In early December 2020, Wondrlab acquired What’s Your Problem (WYP), the independent creative agency.

