Wondrlab bags GROHE and American Standard India business

Wondrlab has won the integrated mandate for LIXIL India, for the water technology segment. As per the mandate, Wondrlab will create integrated, industry-first digital work for LIXIL’s brands – GROHE and American Standard. It will harness its platform-first capabilities in virtual build, design and experience to drive LIXIL’s ambitions.

Wondrlab’s core objective for this account is to leverage its platform-first expertise to highlight consumers’ desire for ‘Good Living’ through the creation of beneficial, fulfilling, beautiful and naturally comfortable living spaces. To this end, Wondrlab will begin with transforming LIXIL India’s virtual retail platform, by creating a 360-navigable experience centre using state-of-the-art know-how and technology. Additionally, the start-up is also working on an integrated campaign for LIXIL, and will also build contemporary, connected ecosystem apps for the brand.

With marketing media and channels evolving at a much faster pace than ever before, it was critical for us to partner with an agency that understands and prioritises the ‘platform’ in any communication strategy, Pratip Francis, leader marketing, LIXIL Water Technology India said. “From traditional offline media, to digital, to even the new-age ‘phygital’ modes of marketing, the Wondrlab team’s deep knowledge, experience and expertise in every type of media is what we are looking to leverage to design and execute a robust roadmap for our brands in India,” he added.

“Wondrlab is redefining the marketing communication industry while LIXIL believes in doing the same for its industry – this association, therefore, is a perfect meeting of minds. Our visions are aligned when it comes to creating world-class work backed by technology. Wondrlab is deeply committed to the platform-first approach, which is showing great results for our fast-growing portfolio of clients. We believe this strategy is the need of the hour in a vastly altered marketing landscape,” Vandana Verma, co-founder and managing partner, Experience Platform, Wondrlab, stated on the association.

