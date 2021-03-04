Wondrlab appoints Sweety Advani as chief financial officer

Advani will report to Saurabh Varma, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at Wondrlab

Platform-first martech startup Wondrlab has appointed Sweety Advani as its chief financial officer (CFO). She will be based in Mumbai, and will report to Saurabh Varma, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at Wondrlab. Advani joins from Publicis Groupe, where she was the finance director for South Asia.

“Wondrlab’s exponential growth needed a finance head that can keep up with our momentum. Advani is a proven results-oriented leader with tremendous financial expertise. Her vision and ambition for Wondrlab matches ours, making her the perfect fit for the role,” Varma said on the appointment.

Advani has almost two decades of industry experience with stints across key organisations in India. Before taking on her role at Publicis Groupe, she was the finance director for another of the Groupe’s agencies – Leo Burnett India. She has also spent considerable time in companies such as WPP, Essar, Reliance and Pfizer, to name a few.

“2020 was a great year for Wondrlab and 2021 looks even better; I don’t think this opportunity could have come at a better time for me. I look forward to supporting Wondrlab’s momentum with financial strategy and learnings,” Advani added.

Launched in 2020, Wondrlab is a platform-first martech startup with a mix of creativity, experience and technology founded by Saurabh Varma, Vandana Verma and Rakesh Hinduja (all three held senior positions in Publicis Groupe in the past). Wondrlab has a deep understanding of human behaviour, brands on platforms. In early December 2020, Wondrlab acquired What’s Your Problem (WYP), the independent creative agency.

