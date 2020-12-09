Wondrlab announces its first acquisition with What’s Your Problem

WYP will remain a separate brand and become a part of Wondrlab’s content platform

Wondrlab, a platform-first martech company, has announced its first acquisition with What’s Your Problem (WYP), a media-agnostic, problem-solution, integrated creative agency, started over five years ago. WYP will remain a separate brand and become a part of Wondrlab’s content platform.

As part of the acquisition, Amit Akali, founder, MD and CCO at WYP will now be the co-founder at Wondrlab. He comes with nearly 25 years of experience. Before founding WYP, he was the national creative director at Grey India, along with being part of the Grey Global Creative Council. “The momentum in the last year has been phenomenal for us and we have grown manifold during the lockdown. We’ve been lucky to create some of the most talked-about work in the last few months, be it the iconic Johnnie Walker Travelling Billboard, Tanishq ‘Ekatvam’ or the IPL campaign for Dailyhunt. We are thrilled to be a part of Wondrlab. I am excited about the new, even larger, playing field we’re getting. The integration is almost seamless as the vision is identical. In a digital-first era, platformisation and technology are the drivers of customised solutions for brands,” Amit Akali, co-founder and chief creative officer, Wondrlab, said, adding that with the association the company aims to be a technology and creative powerhouse.

“I had the opportunity to watch WYP during a pitch and was incredibly impressed by their thinking, passion, and ability to solve clients’ problems in a meaningful way. It is truly amazing seeing WYP’s journey and the incredible job the entire team has done and the reputation they’ve built for it. Amit joins us as a co-founder to help us shape and drive our creative firepower. WYP is our first acquisition and we will continue to curate, partner, launch and acquire as we move forward,” Saurabh Varma, founder and chief executive officer, Wondrlab, said.

