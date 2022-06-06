WONDRLAB acquires performance marketing agency Neon

MarTech company Wondrlab has acquired Neon – a performance marketing agency. The Neon acquisition follows the WYP acquisition and the Opportune acquisition. This acquisition strengthens Wondrlab’s promise by enabling its clients to straddle brand creation as well as monetisation. This is especially necessary for building a first-party digital landscape to survive in a cookie-less future. “Meher Patel and his team share our passion for building incredible solutions that straddle both products and service. As the teams come together, it will help us deliver a seamless full-funnel experience for our clients,” Saurabh Varma, founder and CEO, Wondrlab, said.

According to the agency, Neon uses data, creativity, and deep platform understanding to successfully deliver bottom-of-the-funnel campaigns. Since its inception, the agency has helped more than 100 brands grow, by delivering on conversions and leads. “As a creative leader focused on performance, I look forward to learning how Wondrlab teams create magic,” Yesha Shetty, co-founder of Neon, stated.

Malabar Capital Advisors served as financial consultants for the Neon acquisition.

Launched in 2020, Wondrlab comprises a mix of creativity, experience and technology, with a deep understanding of human behaviour, brands and platforms. In December 2020, Wondrlab acquired What’s Your Problem – a creative agency. In March 2022, Wondrlab acquired ‘Opportune’ – a data-driven influencer marketing platform that uses its proprietary technology and creator network to drive influencer marketing with speed and accuracy.

Read Also: Adani and GMR buy teams in Ultimate Kho Kho league

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook