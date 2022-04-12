Wondrlab acquires influencer marketing platform Opportune

Mar-tech start-up Wondrlab has acquired Opportune, a data-driven influencer marketing platform. With this acquisition, Wondrlab aims to widen its network by adding customised influencer marketing solutions for brands to its offerings. For Saurabh Varma, founder and CEO, Wondrlab, Opportune is aligned with the company’s ambition of democratising the creator economy. “The timing of this acquisition can’t get any better. The global influencer marketing industry is projected to grow to $24 billion by 2025. When you are building a mar-tech network and not just an agency, a strong influencer marketing play is key,” he added.

For Kanishk Kanakia, founder, Opportune, the platform will empower brands with a comprehensive global creator network, speed up influencer discovery ten-fold and its campaign management dashboard will enhance employee productivity by 75%. “The acquisition will help brands search, sort and filter influencers and create campaigns within minutes. Going forward, we will approach influencer marketing from a performance-driven, consumption-first lens. This will enable accurate measurement and optimisation of campaign performance,” he stated.

“We are heading towards an extraordinary expansion by building world-class technology and introducing customised solutions for brands. Wondrlab is fortifying its position as India’s leading mar-tech network by providing its repertoire of clients with a proprietary platform and specialist influencer solutions,” Vandana Verma, co-founder and managing partner, Wondrlab, opined.

As per the company, democratising the influencer marketing space by providing a level-playing field for creators to collaborate with brands, is a ‘wondrful opportunity’ waiting to be capitalised on. “Acquiring Opportune will not only help capitalise on this opportunity but will give Wondrlab the power to structure campaigns for brands based on the need of premium and mass influencers, all on the same platform,” it stated in a release.

