Wonderchef Home Appliances’ Ravi Saxena on life beyond work

Ravi Saxena, MD, Wonderchef Home Appliances

The Job

I am blessed, as I have loved every industry that I have worked in. When I joined VIP Luggage as a young brand manager, I fell in love with bags and suitcases. This passion led to the development of India’s first bag with trolley – VIP Strolley. Then I set up Sodexo in India, and was marketing food vouchers with a passion as if it were my own business.

And now, with Wonderchef, I think everything I enjoyed doing ever has come together — design, innovation, new product development, brand building, interior design and general management. Specifically, I like how closely we are intertwined with the daily lives of our customers.

The Weekdays

My day begins with a few minutes of yogic breathing and stretching. I am fortunate to have a house in Mumbai that allows me to have my own gym on the terrace, which makes it convenient to spend time every day doing weights and using the treadmill.

My office is five jogging minutes away from home, which is a real blessing. This allows me to spend 10-12 hours every day in the office, without feeling any stress. My days involve interacting with the teams, formulating strategy as well as reviewing execution in great detail, shooting the breeze with new ideas, working with creative teams and learning new tech from youngsters. The day flies off so quickly, and I reserve the quiet time post 7 pm to exchange mails and messages before leaving for home.

The Weekend

I love walking in the mountains, even if it is just a day trip. I do that at least once every month. I do not wait to enjoy the good things of life over the weekend, and manage to find time to read, watch my favourite shows and sports on a daily basis. Trying my hand at cooking is, however, reserved for the weekends.

The Toys

If there’s one piece of technology I can’t live without, it is the Kindle. It is the right confluence of technological savviness and no-frills, barebones utility. It’s one of the few single-purpose devices left in this world, and I love its narrow focus. Alexa is another thing that is gaining ground, despite my best efforts to stick to hi-fi systems.

The Logos

I like the cuts of Boggi Shirts from Italy, Wills Lifestyle trousers and Brooks Brothers suits. I love my collection of timeless classics from Rolex and Omega. My perfume for the office is Terre d’Hermès — I like its citrusy, woody and earthy facets. Outside work, I like Ralph Lauren Polo Sport for its freshness.

