WolfzHowl partners with Leap Frog Strategy for the post-digital, integrated era of brand management

In 2019, 12,000 brands used TV, two lakh brands advertised on print and the number of brands that put money on digital was over a million

WolfzHowl Strategic Instigations has entered into a strategic partnerships with Semiotics specialist firm, Leapfrog Strategy Consulting. Given this new marketing era, both partners in the alliance believe that new thinking, specialised know-how and collaborations are the future of brand strategy solutions.

Interrogation of culture and consumer behaviour from a multitude of dimensions and with greater depth is essential in the post digital world, to create lasting impact, Kalyan Challapalli, founder, Wolfzhowl Strategic Instigations, said. Semiotics, he added, is often thought of as esoteric application in marketing and relegated to ‘also good to do’. “WolfzHowl, however, wants to help clients shape their brand-consumer relationships more effectively by taking semiotics into their everyday work,” he stated.

“We enter a new marketing era in 2020. In 2019, 12,000 brands used TV, two lakh brands advertised on print and the number of brands that put money on digital was over a million. Digital has not quite taken off TV’s share (and sheen) but has been additive in customer consumption habits. It has increased today’s marketer’s touchpoints (rather screens and screen time) for the same customer and yet it has made the job far harder than ever with the democratisation of consumer journey and choices,” he further added.

Read Also: Under NTO, MSO’s earning from NCF has been reduced to Rs 130 per household: TRAI’s SK Gupta

“Globally, it is proven that semiotics is central to brand strategy, through this partnership Wolfzhowl will get a chance to demonstrate the power of semiotics for brands in impacting consumer behaviour while drawing from culture,” Hamsini Shivakumar, founder,Leapfrog Strategy.

Hamsini Shivakumar is also co-founder of Semiofest, the only global conference for applied semiotics. Since its founding in 2012, Semiofest has travelled the world. Hamsini and her team have been working in the field of applied marketing semiotics since 2009. She has previously been Planning Head for JWT Mumbai and has also worked with P&G as well as TNS/Mode.

Kalyan Challapalli is a veteran strategist with over 18 years of experience leading strategy teams for Contract Advertising, TBWA, Leo Burnett ASEAN and Commonwealth (APAC). Wolfzhowl specialises in creating behaviour change through brands.

Read Also: Max Life Insurance partners with PAYBACK India to drive adoption of life insurance through digital sales