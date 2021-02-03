WolfzHowl appoints Mohammed Taslim Arif as senior strategist

Arif has worked with brands like Hindustan Unilever, Magic Bus, Shopper’s Stop, Asian Paints, among others

Wolfzhowl Strategic Instigations, a brand strategy consultancy, has roped in Mohammed Taslim Arif as the senior strategist to further diversify and strengthen its current team.

Arif comes with an experience of eight years, five years in advertising and three as a brand consultant. A few of the key brands in his portfolio include Hindustan Unilever, Magic Bus, Shopper’s Stop, Asian Paints, Cadbury, Swiggy, Mahindra Swaraj Tractors among others.

“An effective strategy is the fulcrum of a cultural shift or behaviour change. Today, businesses are looking for strategic solutions which could stand and deliver on their own. WolfzHowl has been the flag-bearer of this belief. I am looking forward to being part of the next chapter of WolfzHowl’s story,” Arif said on his new role.

As per Prerna Dubey Gupta, integrated strategist, Wolfzhowl, the next big wave of consumerism is coming in from semi-urban and rural India — Covid-19, leading to reverse migration, has levelled the playing field for the semi-urban audiences — Brands are looking at unlocking the semi-urban audience at every strata of society. “Clients have been demanding this of us and with our great culture of learning and cross-fertilization of ideas across team members, we have been able to deliver some very exciting projects. Arif’s extensive experience on brands like Asian Paints, Mahindra, HUL, Shoppers’ Stop among others has helped him understand the semi-urban and semi-rural audiences in-depth. He has an innate ability of understanding the pulse of the consumer and crafting a strategy best suited for them. His experience reinforces our already strong semi-urban and semi-rural strategy offerings,” she added.

