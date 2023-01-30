Witzeal rolls out digital campaign to promote earning money from games of skill

Online skill game company Witzeal has rolled out its ‘Big Cash’ digital campaign featuring actors Divyendu Sharma, Harshita Gaur and Akanksha Sharma. Through the campaign which is titled, ‘Big Cash Pe Aao, Jalwa Dikhao’ the company aims to celebrate the skill and passion of players across the country.

“Our Big Cash platform has emerged to be one of the top multi-gaming platforms in India recently, witnessing 30 million registered users and reaching a new milestone by surpassing two billion rupees in revenue,” Ankur Singh, founder and CEO, Witzeal Technologies, said.

The campaign is a satire on feminism and how women can also win big bucks through the campaign. It cleverly positions the messaging that anybody can win big bucks through the Big Cash app. The campaign is live across all social media handles.

