scorecardresearch
  App
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Union Budget 2023 – Stay updated with FE Online’s Budget coverage
Hindenburg rates Adani’s 413-page response: ‘You didn’t answer questions, drape India’s flag while looting it’
Recurring Deposit: How to get the best out of your RD account
OnePlus Ace 2 aka OnePlus 11R official FIRST LOOK out ahead of February 7 launch: Check what’s new

Witzeal rolls out digital campaign to promote earning money from games of skill

The campaign features OTT actors, namely, Divyendu Sharma, Harshita Gaur and Akanksha Sharma

Written by BrandWagon Online
Witzeal rolls out digital campaign to promote earning money from games of skill
The campaign is a satire on feminism and how women can also win big bucks through the campaign

Online skill game company Witzeal has rolled out its ‘Big Cash’ digital campaign featuring actors Divyendu Sharma, Harshita Gaur and Akanksha Sharma. Through the campaign which is titled, ‘Big Cash Pe Aao, Jalwa Dikhao’ the company aims to celebrate the skill and passion of players across the country.

“Our Big Cash platform has emerged to be one of the top multi-gaming platforms in India recently, witnessing 30 million registered users and reaching a new milestone by surpassing two billion rupees in revenue,” Ankur Singh, founder and CEO, Witzeal Technologies, said.

The campaign is a satire on feminism and how women can also win big bucks through the campaign. It cleverly positions the messaging that anybody can win big bucks through the Big Cash app. The campaign is live across all social media handles.

Also Read
Also Read

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook 

More Stories on
Gaming

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 17:28 IST
READ
IN APP