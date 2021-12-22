Witzeal appoints Peush Bery as head, product development strategy and Yogvinder Singh as head, technology

Bery will be responsible for strategising the overall product vision, while Singh will be steering the technology team to elevate the experience of gamers

Witzeal Technologies has strengthened its senior leadership and has appointed Peush Bery as head, product development strategy and Yogvinder Singh as head, technology as the first step towards accomplishing the vision of continuously developing and introducing new games for all age brackets. For Ankur Singh, CEO and founder, Witzeal, Peush Bery and Yogvinder Singh’s combined experience in managing and leading multiple business lines spreading across the range of products will help fortify Witzeal’s team and services. “Witzeal’s flagship product Big Cash is at the sunrise phase and we see this as a great opportunity to provide exceptional gaming experience and build a promising user base in the industry. Over the past couple of years, we have seen rise in revenue from Rs 30 crore to Rs 119 crore. I am confident, the experience and expertise of these leaders, will help us to take ahead Witzeals’ ambitions forward,” he added.

Peush Bery will be responsible for strategising and defining the product vision. He will also be leading the operations for execution of products, gathering and prioritising product and customer requirements. Given the ever-evolving online gaming industry, it becomes paramount to constantly upgrade with the ongoing trends and developments, Peush Bery, head, product development strategy, Witzeal, said. “At the time when imaginative use of technology and data can do wonders in this sun-rise industry, I intend to leverage my experience by leading the product team ensuring a promising growth to Big Cash and to its players,” he highlighted. Peush Bery is proficient in identifying new revenue, enhancing initiatives, designing customer experience journey and is an expert in agile scrum methodology of product management.

On the other hand, Yogvinder Singh has over 16 years of experience in running highly scalable platforms/products. In his new role, Singh will build an engineering team and augment the gaming platform thereby designing distinct gaming experiences for the gamers. “I look forward to the opportunity to drive customer engagement and contribute meaningfully to this dynamic company. Today, a customer centric approach to providing a personalised gaming experience is the key and therefore, I am determined to facilitate best-in-class games, features and experience,” Singh highlighted.

Read Also: OR Esports announces Zebronics as official peripherals partner

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook