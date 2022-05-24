Witzeal appoints Ketan Godkhindi as chief strategy officer

Gaming technology company Witzeal has appointed Ketan Godkhindi as the chief strategy officer. An addition to the company’s leadership team, Godkhindi will be responsible for devising strategy for the company. Additionally, he shall be responsible to oversee investments, mergers and acquisition (M&A), partnerships, and will work with the founder to ensure execution and implement policies essential to achieve the growth of the company.

According to the company, Witzeal’s product Big Cash is growing at a speed that makes marketing innovations important. “Godkhindi’s experience in leading a marketing team will be a great push and help in building the vision of our company by bringing in valuable partnership through investments in future. We are hoping to create and implement unique games that provide our users with a memorable experience,” Ankur Singh, CEO and founder, Witzeal, said.

With over two decades of experience, Godkhindi has worked in various roles including M&A, capital investments, cross border transactions, governance, corporate structuring and regulatory matters. He has also worked with consulting companies and stock exchanges. “Gaming today has become one of the most important mediums of entertainment. The sector is witnessing a rapid growth and has become one of the most promising industries for boosting the overall economic growth of the country as well as globally,” Godkhindi said.

With majority of the users being based out of tier 2 and tier 3 cities, the company aims to revolutionise the gaming culture in India with constant product innovation and wide spread marketing initiatives.

According to the company, India’s online gaming industry is expanding, with revenue expected to reach $3.9 billion by 2025. The company recently announced a marketing budget of Rs 200 crores for the year 2022-2023 to further help the brand increase its reach and engage users. The company plans to utilise this budget for marketing and branding exercise to garner visibility along wth attract and retain users on the platform.

Read Also: ZEE signs global media rights’ contract with UAE’s T20 League

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook