With fewer takers for cosmetics, brands are focussing on skincare

Make-up and cosmetics are among categories that are facing a downturn during the pandemic, as consumers see no occasion or inclination to spend on them. Beauty and wellness brands such as Colorbar Cosmetics, Nykaa and L’Oréal India are, therefore, looking at other ways to stay relevant. Colorbar Cosmetics has pushed back the launch of its colour cosmetics products, and has introduced a new range of skincare products. Nykaa has extended its skincare range by launching products under its private labels Nykaa Beauty and Nykaa Naturals. Brands are also launching clean beauty products to tap the growing consumer consciousness towards hygiene.

The beauty and wellness market in India, according to experts, is valued at Rs 80,000 crore, of which cosmetics commands a 10-15% share. According to a Deloitte India report, amid the downturn for offline beauty stores (salons) due to Covid-19, the demand for in-home skincare is expected to increase. The report also predicts a rise in new areas of demand including ‘home make-up’, ‘mask make-up’ and ‘contrast make-up’.

Skincare is in

Modi Enterprises-owned Colorbar Cosmetics has introduced a daily-essentials range ColorbarCare, which includes products like body lotion, body mist, body wash and hand cream, besides sanitsation products such as hand hygiene gels and handwash.

Samir Modi, founder and MD, Colorbar Cosmetics, says a new order is emerging. “We consciously preponed our skincare product launches while postponing colour cosmetics. All our efforts are also directly linked with the fact that the skincare market is approximately five-times the size of the make-up market now.”

Colorbar’s skincare range currently contributes 10% to its overall revenue; the company expects this to increase rapidly going ahead.

Meanwhile, Nykaa Beauty has introduced body yogurts under its Wanderlust range, and Nykaa Naturals has added three variants — anti-pollution, superfoods and radiant beauty — to its skin potions facial oil category.

“Going ahead, we will continue mapping customer demands and establishing our connection with them through our digital marketing initiatives. We are also in the midst of launching more home and travel care essential products at accessible prices in the coming weeks,” says Reena Chhabra, CEO, Nykaa Brands.

These companies are tying up with influencers on social media to promote the newly launched products. Nykaa has also been offering discounts to customers on its private label products.

Meanwhile, Colorbar is conducting online training and DIY classes through its academy trainers for the newly launched products.

Cosmetic change?

Industry experts are of the opinion that beauty and wellness brands are adopting this strategy only for the short term, and may go back to focussing on their core offerings, as the crisis subsides.

“Wherever there is a possibility to connect with the consumer, companies are re-evaluating their portfolios, taking tactical decisions and launching products,” says Ankur Bisen, senior vice president, retail and consumer products, Technopak. “However, these companies will not change their DNA,” he adds.

Pinakiranjan Mishra, partner and national leader, consumer products and retail, EY India, concurs. He says it is only a matter of time before colour cosmetics make a comeback.

The beauty and wellness market is expected to remain impacted in the long term, as touch and feel are important factors in this business, and recovery is unlikely until consumers start stepping out.

Till then, Abheek Singhi, senior partner, BCG, says, this strategy works well for brands. “Since most players operating in the segment have significant overlaps between skincare and cosmetics ranges, it makes sense for them to focus on one, while the other takes a beating.”

