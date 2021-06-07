With #DettolSalutes campaign, Reckitt replaces logo with Covid-19 stories

As a part of the campaign, the brand launched an anthem last week to spread the message of hope and resolve during these tough times

The second wave of Covid-19, not only saw citizens helping each other, brands too played an important role in providing aid. And now it’s time to acknowledge those efforts. In its attempt to do so, Dettol, the germ protection brand from Reckitt, has launched its new campaign #DettolSalutes to pay a tribute to the unsung protectors of the Covid pandemic who have extended their support to people during these times. As part of the campaign, the brand has replaced its logo with an image of a Covid protector along with the protector’s inspiring story on its liquid handwash packs. “During the second wave, the hope as a feeling had gotten subdued. It was replaced by panic, fear and a sense of hopelessness. We realised that the positive actions or support of others around us has given people hope and decided to tell these stories,” Dilen Gandhi, regional marketing director, South Asia – Health and Nutrition, Reckitt told BrandWagon Online. The company has partnered with Better India to curate stories of individuals from across India – ranging from metros to smaller cities, from seniors to the youth and covering all regions.

The 4 million #DettolSalute packs will be available on e-commerce channels and across 500,000 stores in India.

In addition, Dettol has also launched a platform for people from across India to share stories and acknowledge Covid protectors in their midst by creating customised virtual packs and sharing it on their social media channels. The #DettolSalutes campaign has kicked off virtually initially. “Digital allows you to engage. What we really wanted to do is for people to be able to share a story further, contribute their own stories and that is where digital has a role to play. The more stories, the more hope will be spread. Moreover, Facebook, Instagram will be the lead options for the promotion of the campaign as it is very visual-led,” Gandhi said, adding that it will be an ongoing campaign. The company has signed in a total of 4,000 influencers to drive the campaign.

As a part of the campaign, the brand launched an anthem last week to spread the message of hope and resolve during these tough times. Performed by children, it reiterates the criticality of hand hygiene, wearing masks, maintaining social distance and vaccination to take on the menace of Covid. The anthem conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India, has also been rolled out in sign language to make it more inclusive. “This anthem is a message of positivity and hope. And who better to bring such a message than those in whom the hopes of a better tomorrow lie; the children of the nation. We hope that this simple message finds a voice in every home of India,” Ashish Chakravarty, executive director and India head of creative at McCann, stated.

