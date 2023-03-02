Wise unveils new look, reveals plans for further global expansion

Wise, the global financial technology company announced a visual makeover on account of reaching 16 million customers worldwide, and revealed plans for further global expansion.

The complete visual makeover features a fresh green palette and a bold new font, and draws from global currencies, languages, alphabets and places around the world.

As per the company, the new look also underscores Wise’s mission to build money without borders and its ambition to create a fast, convenient, cost-effective and transparent global alternative to the traditional correspondent system.

Kristo Käärmann, co-founder and CEO of Wise commented, “Our new look is inspired by the millions of people and businesses worldwide that use Wise today. It draws from where they come from, but also represents the excitement of the world open for them to conquer.”

“Over the past year we’ve introduced new features to make Wise more useful to our customers, and made payments faster. We now deliver over half our payments to their recipient in less than 20 seconds. We also helped our customers save on fees 一 £1.5 billion compared to banks in 2022 alone,” he added.

https://55b3b9f48b6668cea5072f2cb9b740e7.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-40/html/container.html

Welcome,

Nafisa Salim | My Account

Thursday, March 2, 2023

The Financial Express

Follow Us

My Account

Switch to Hindi Edition

MORE MARKET STATS

MUST READ

Can Northeast elections alter the battle for Delhi in 2024?

Pause slide

Business News Brandwagon Tigc Signs Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav As Its Brand Ambassador

TIGC signs cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as its brand ambassador

As per the company, the cricketer will feature in a digital-first fashion campaign and endorse an all-new fashion line.

Written by BrandWagon Online

March 1, 2023 15:23 IST

Follow Us

The brand is aiming to replicate the success of clothing in the footwear category.

TIGC, a homegrown fast-fashion D2C men’s wear brand from the house of The Indian Garage Co., has announced Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as its brand ambassador.

As per the company, TIGC plans to leverage his popularity to increase brand visibility, drive engagement and establish itself as a top fashion choice among Indian youth through digital campaigns. Yadav will be seen endorsing and launching an all-new range of casual apparel lines, including oversized t-shirts, casual shirts, sweaters, shorts, hoodies, jackets, chinos, denim, and sweatshirts.

Speaking about the partnership, Anant Tanted, founder and CEO, The Indian Garage Co., said, “This is our maiden move to capture a piece of the digital-first fashion market in India. We are happy to partner with Suryakumar Yadav as the brand ambassador of TIGC. He represents everything TIGC stands for: innovation, fearlessness, boldness, and creativity.

The brand is aiming to replicate the success of clothing in the footwear category. It has already forayed into women’s wear and plus-sized fashion under the house of brands format.

ALSO READWork That Speaks | Ad Reviews 25 to 28 February 20232023 to witness Indian brands investing in content creation and workflow improvements: Adobe Digital Trends ReportUS based social intelligence platform, Tagger Media partners with YAAP to enter Indian marketAnimeta, creator tech company announces key leadership hirings

Also Read JSW Paints announced as the principal sponsor for Delhi Capitals for WPL 2023

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook