Wipro GE HealthCare appoints Chaitanya Sarawate to key leadership positions

Wipro GE HealthCare has announced the appointment of Chaitanya Sarawate as its managing director, and president and CEO of GE HealthCare South Asia. In his new role, which will be effective from February 13, 2023, he will report to Elie Chaillot, president and CEO, GE HealthCare Intercontinental.

In his new role, he will be responsible for strengthening the company’s market leadership position in South Asia by driving localisation strategy and delivering clinical access and precision care.

“With his extensive commercial expertise and strategic regional and global experience, we are confident he can accelerate growth in the region,” Azim Premji, chairman, Wipro GE HealthCare and Wipro Enterprises, said.

Sarawate has over two decades of corporate and healthcare experience and has been with GE HealthCare for over 12 years. Prior to his current appointment, he was the chief marketing and strategy officer for AKA (ASEAN, Korea, Australia and New Zealand), where he spearheaded organisational transformation that drove enhanced visibility, increased empowerment, and gains through segment specialisation.

For Sarawate, the South Asian market is uniquely positioned to be at the cutting edge of clinical excellence and unlock the value of precision care at scale, he claimed.

