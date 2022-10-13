Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting celebrates togetherness with smart lighting innovations 

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has rolled out a new campaign #SurprisinglyHuman, that aims to elevate this Diwali with smart lighting solutions. The film commemorates the togetherness and union across two different generations as they celebrate Diwali with Wipro smart lighting range.

The festive season is a special time for families across the world to celebrate and create memories together with old and new traditions, Jayaganesan Kandan, marketing head, Wipro Consumer Lighting, said. “Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting range strives to launch products that are smart yet have a human touch. The ad film stresses human connections, traditions, and how the generation gap, which is inevitable, can bring joy through consumer-centric smart lighting technology.”

The film has been conceptualised by Experience Commerce, which portrays how lighting technology has evolved over the years and how Diwali decorations have become more captivating with smart lighting. The brand film is framed around the concept of celebrating togetherness during the festivities across generations.

It portrays a day in the life of a parent during Diwali, where the father (actor, Mahesh Thakur) is seen struggling with Diwali lighting and decorations, while his children are unbothered and unfazed. Later, the children surprise him by installing Wipro smart light decorations for its versatility and ease of operations. The smart lighting decorations exceed the father’s expectations with the beautiful lights, colour and design. The film ends with the message that the lights are also Next Gen, just like today’s children.

The campaign honours the warm and doting relationship between two generations, where the young adults in the ad bring in a sweet surprise with the help of the latest technology from Wipro Lighting, and light up their parents faces with a smile.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, a part of Wipro Enterprises, includes personal wash products, toiletries, facial care products, wellness products, home care products, electrical wire devices, domestic and commercial lighting and modular office furniture.

