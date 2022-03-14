WinZO Sports becomes the principal sponsor of Kolkata Knight Riders

WinZO Sports’ association with KKR aims to connect gaming enthusiasts across the globe

Game tech brand WinZO Sports on Monday announced that it has entered into a long-term partnership as the principal sponsor of Kolkata Knight Riders. Apart from featuring in WinZO Sports’ marketing campaign, the Knight Riders will soon be seen interacting with WinZO Sports’ users across social media platforms.

“KKR boasts of an ideal mix of experienced and budding stars in the world of cricket, each of whom comes with a mammoth and loyal fanbase of his own, and the team will now be led by one of most promising cricketers produced by the country in the recent past. In that sense, this partnership will prove our trump card, considering the sheer number of fans and enthusiasts this lets us connect with. We are looking forward to setting new milestones during the course of the next three years with team KKR,” Saumya Singh, co-founder, WinZO, said.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) around the corner, WinZO Sports’ association with KKR aims to connect gaming enthusiasts across the globe. Furthermore, WinZO Sports expects to emerge as a trustworthy entertainment platform and reach millions of fans and users through the partnership.

“The Knight Riders brand has established itself as the leading global brand in T20 cricket and through this partnership aims to bring the magic of cricket closer to all gaming fans. KKR has created the right mix of cricket and entertainment, India’s two most loved domains, and the addition of online gaming, which has lately evolved as one of the most preferred forms of entertainment, is only going to make it bigger,” Venky Mysore, CEO and MD, Kolkata Knight Riders, stated on the association with the game tech brand.

