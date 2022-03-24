WinZO ropes in Dhoni for its latest campaign ‘Game Badal Do’

The ad-campaign comprises five sketches conceptualised by Piyush Pandey

Gaming company WinZO has roped in Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MSD) and Piyush Pandey, chairman of global creative and executive chairman, Ogilvy India for its upcoming ad campaign “Game Badal Do”. The campaign aims to inspire the users to fuel their passion to the next level and achieve success.

The tagline of the campaign, ‘Game Badal Do’, encapsulates the vision of WinZO and the Indian gaming industry, Saumya Singh Rathore, co-founder, WinZO, said. “Just like MSD and the characters in the sketches, we are determined to unlock the true potential of the Indian gaming industry and establish India at the top of this rapidly emerging global market. This campaign is a significant step in that direction, and we would like to congratulate everyone involved in delivering this phenomenal campaign,” she added.

The ad-campaign comprises five sketches conceptualised by Piyush Pandey of Ogilvy and WinZO featuring the recently announced brand ambassador for WinZO, Dhoni. The sketches depict the characters drawing inspiration from MSD’s journey and using their existing skillset to scale new heights by constantly challenging themselves. The campaign witnesses Dhoni in a candid avatar, endorsing WinZO’s vernacular offerings. The much-awaited brand campaign is expected to go live by 25th March, 2022 across the platforms, Television, OTT, digital, and radio.

For Piyush Pandey, chairman of global creative and executive chairman, Ogilvy India, working with two like-minded entities like WinZO and MSD who propagate the same values of resilience, excellence and winning, enhanced the creative process and its result is evident in the campaign. “Ogilvy is confident that the idea of changing the game and achieving success will be well received and thoroughly enjoyed by the audience,” he added.

WinZO Sports, the e-sports arm of the company also recently announced principal sponsorships with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for TATA IPL 2022. In addition to this, WinZO had signed up as principal sponsors for two major Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) teams, Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants, as well as associate sponsorship for Patna Pirates.

