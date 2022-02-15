WinZO ropes in Bhuvan Bam as brand ambassador

WinZO and Bam will be co-creating culturally relevant and relatable content

WinZO on Tuesday announced Bhuvan Bam as its brand ambassador. As a part of this collaboration, WinZO and Bam will be co-creating culturally relevant and relatable content catering to even those hailing from the most isolated hamlets of the country, the company said in a statement.

As a part of this brand collaboration, Bhuvan Bam will partner with WinZO to produce unique content for his massive user base and beyond, that resonates with millions, thereby tapping into the potential on offer. WinZO’s vision is to develop games in Bharat for Bharat and beyond and this collaboration is bound to act as the trump card in the process of making this a reality by educating and attracting new enthusiasts, developers and talented professionals, the company added.

For Saumya Singh Rathore, co-founder, WinZO, Bhuvan is one of the biggest digital stars and best entertainers of our age. “He portrays over 20 interesting characters like Titu Mama, Bancho, Masterji, among others, and each of these characters constitute a unique audience and fandom. This is fairly similar to WinZO’s unique value of having a personalised offering of over 100 games on a single platform. On a lighter note, in Bhuvan we have got not one but 20 brand ambassadors. This collaboration is a match made in heaven,” Rathore added further.

“Online gaming has become an essential element of India’s ever-expanding industries and WinZO has created varied advanced realms for the community in a short span of time. Their profound understanding of the users and providing them quite what they want has helped WinZO garner this massive traction and reach. They have a unique and distinguished platform and I’m elated to join this energetic group to develop some exciting content together and connect with our users,” added Bam.

