WinZO raises $65 million in Series C funding

Gaming and entertainment platform WinZO has raised $65 million in a Series C funding round, led by California-based Griffin Gaming Partners, taking the total tally of capital raised by the company to $90 million. Griffin is making its first ever investment in India with WinZO. This financing follows eight months after the company raised its Series B from Makers Fund, Courtside Ventures, and Steve Pagliuca, co-chairman of Bain Capital. Additionally, Phil Sanderson, co-founder of Griffin Gaming Partners, will join WinZO’s board of directors.

“Griffin’s experience and precious insights across the global media and entertainment landscape shall be valuable as we continue to disrupt the Indian gaming ecosystem,” Paavan Nanda, co-founder, WinZO, said.

With a focus on competitive multiplayer gaming experiences, WinZO’s mission is to create a culturally relevant mobile games platform with broad-based adoption. WinZO seeks to position itself at the forefront of Indian gaming culture with an expansive influencer network catering to more than 50 million registered users. The platform is currently offered in 12 languages, unlocking demographics that have historically gone underserved. The company has grown its revenues tenfold over the last 12 months, and has partnered with over 100 leading game developers.

“We are excited to make Griffin Gaming Partners’ first investment in India backing WinZO, the company behind the largest social gaming app in the country,” Nick Tuosto, co-founder, Griffin Gaming Partners and managing director and head of gaming at LionTree, said. “The company is led by best-in-class management with an extraordinary product vision. We saw in WinZO’s games incredible retention and monetization metrics we believe set the company up for continued explosive growth and are proud to support the team on the journey,” he added.

WinZO is one of the largest social gaming and entertainment platforms in India. Launched in early 2018, the company partners with third party developers to host games on their Android app, where users can enjoy personalized multiplayer gameplay experiences.

