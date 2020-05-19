WinZO partners with Rein games and Deftouch to enhance gaming experience

In the last few months, WinZO has partnered with over 50 indie-developers and global gaming studios

Kalaari Capital and Hike backed WinZO has partnered with Rein Games and Deftouch to bring multiplayer real time pool and multiplayer cricket to its 20 million registered users. The partnership comes after WinZO’s recent announcement of tie-up with Tencent to make PUBG tournaments available in 12 languages.

In the last few months, WinZO has partnered with over 50 indie-developers and global gaming studios such as Garena (for FreeFire), Nazara Technologies to host their games on its platform and provide monetisation for the vernacular audience through its micro-transaction backed model.

Through WinZO’s tech infra, these games have been especially optimised to operate in areas where the internet speeds are not reliable and stable. In recent times and during this COVID pandemic, owing to large internet demands, many areas are facing high fluctuations in the internet connectivity and speed. This leads to a sub-optimal experience for the users especially gamers. Hence, these games have been developed to circumvent these hindrances and provide the greatest gaming experience to all WinZO users across Bharat. ”With WinZO’s Game Developer Console (GDC) it’s easier to partner with transparency and co-build the gaming ecosystem with game developers of the country. GDC gives the direct access of WinZO’s 100% paying players to these developers/studios to monetize their games to their full potential on our platform,” Saumya Singh Rathore, co-founder, WinZO, stated.

WinZO had earmarked $1.5 million fund to support content production in the country- as a part of ‘Build for Bharat’ initiative of the venture. Through this fund, WinZO encourages the developers to create world class games with an assured capital and revenue stream. WinZO clocks 200 million microtransactions per month with more than 1.5 million bank accounts linked to the platform, 20% of these users are making their first ever media and entertainment payment on the platform.

Read Also: IDFC Mutual Fund encourages customers to ‘Smart Bano, Invest Karo’

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook