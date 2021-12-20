WinZO partners with Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie 83

The collaboration will see WinZO launch a nation-wide TV commercial featuring the Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

Vernacular game tech company WinZO has collaborated with the upcoming Ranveer Singh starrer Bollywood film, ‘83’. Produced by Deepika Padukone, Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film features leading Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Pankaj Tripathi among others. Resonating with the common values of competing, performing and winning, the film chose to collaborate with WinZO as their official brand partner and will help bring together billions of Indians from across the country.

For Saumya Singh Rathore, co-founder, WinZO, the historic win at Lord’s is a day that changed the mindsets and temperament of an entire nation. “It reinforced the belief of competing against the best in the world and still emerging victorious, even with limited resources. This mindset is synonymous with what we as a company want to promote amongst our users – the winning spirit. Being the leaders in this space, we see this collaboration with Ranveer Singh as a fitting one,” she added.

As an interactive entertainment brand, WinZO focuses on celebrating competition among 65 million registered users. The collaboration will see WinZO launch a nation-wide multi-modal co-branded TV commercial featuring the Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The TVC will be showcased across platforms including TV, OTT, digital and social media, where the actor guides audiences to experience the kick of winning by playing more than 100 games available on the WinZO platform.

According to Sameer Chopra, head, marketing, Reliance Entertainment, with this collaboration the company intends to reach out to all the young movie fanatics and game lovers. “We are thankful to team WinZO for giving us this platform and opportunity to collaborate. WinZO’s association will make this celebration all the more special and grander by giving Indians another chance to reminisce and experience this remarkable win,” he highlighted.

As a part of bolstering its brand visibility, WinZO also recently inked principal sponsorships for two major Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) teams, Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants, as well as associate sponsorship for Patna Pirates. The company has been aggressively investing in aiding the game-tech ecosystem by supporting and engaging with game developers, studios, players, game streamers, and talent amongst others.

