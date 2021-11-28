WinZO partners with France based global gaming giant Gameloft

Gameloft is a global player in casual gaming and has over 150 popular titles, such as Asphalt 9 and other action and racing games, garnering over 1.2 billion downloads worldwide

Social gaming platform WinZO has partnered with the France-based global gaming giant, Gameloft to help them catalyse their reach and revenue in Indian vernacular markets. Gameloft will leverage WinZO’s over 65 million user base to improve monetisation in India. Gameloft in order to further distribute to the deeper parts of the country will leverage WinZO’s users, based in India’s tier 2 to tier 5 markets, 80% of whom are consuming the games in non-English languages.

India accounts for 12% of downloads, translating into approx. 150 million users, but accrues only a meagre 0.6% of their global revenue share making it a high potential market and an underutilised one. As a part of this collaboration, WinZO will also be offering its platform’s capabilities such as streaming, gaming formats, and WinZO Store to drive Asphalt 9’s revenue. “This serves as an apt opportunity for Gameloft to better monetise the vast engagement coming from the region,” an official statement said.

This collaboration will also see WinZO deploy its influencer base to increase user awareness and penetration regarding Gameloft’s global titles.

WinZO is glad to have partnered with yet another world-class publisher Gameloft to help them leverage our strong market presence and its deep understanding, Paavan Nanda, CEO and co-founder of WinZO said. “More than 60% of our over 65 million user base are premium paying users which makes us well-positioned to help big global companies to increase their presence in India’s booming vernacular gaming market. Today, India is at the forefront of the global gaming scenario and considering that we are at the cusp of this opportunity we believe we can ably leverage our tech and market capabilities to tap this boom and make it noticeable on the global grid,” Nanda added.

