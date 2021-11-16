WinZO partners with casual games publisher Voodoo

Voodoo is a global market leader in hyper-casual gaming and has over 150 titles garnering over 5.2 billion downloads worldwide till date.

Social gaming platform WinZO has partnered with Voodoo. As per the partnership, WinZO will host Voodoo’s titles, Crowd City and Dune. The French video game developer Voodoo is a global market leader in hyper-casual gaming and has over 150 massively popular titles garnering over 5.2 billion downloads worldwide till date. As a part of the collaboration, WinZO will assist the global giant with its distribution and lend its technological expertise for the vernacular Indian market. With this partnership, Voodoo will be able to leverage WinZO’s more than 65 million premium quality users. 55% of WinZO’s users who prefer pay-to-play formats spend over 60 minutes on the platform daily.

This collaboration between WinZO and Voodoo is a very organic one with both the organisations being the leaders in the Indian and global casual gaming ecosystems respectively, Saumya Singh Rathore, co-founder, WinZO said. “This is not only a testament to WinZO’s deep technical expertise, presence and understanding of the Indian market, but also its global standard of operations. We are confident that this collaboration with Voodoo will bring multiple titles for our users together and prove to be mutually beneficial. We, at WinZO are committed to ensuring the success of all developer partners,” he added.

The collaboration is focused on upgrading games for optimal performance with low-end smartphones and fluctuating internet connectivity – a problem predominant to the Indian market. The upgrade aims to provide premium quality gaming experience for the users in Tier II-V cities where infrastructural challenges are prevalent. Apart from distribution and technological collaborations, WinZO has 50,000 registered vernacular micro influencers who support creation of localised social media content around the titles, which could enable 1 billion impressions, as projected. Over 300 game developers who have integrated their games on WinZO have benefitted from WinZO’s unique and innovative integration methodology will promise a 100X revenue when compared to alternative revenue sources, such as in-app purchases and advertisements. Upon integration of the game, the performance and analytics can be accessed by the developers on WinZO’s developer console which is an effort towards ensuring transparency and continuous user feedback.

Towards its efforts of developing the gaming development, WinZO recently had announced $20 Million game developer fund III with the idea to wholistically boost the global game development ecosystem including game development, economies around gaming, content creation, live-ops, and security through Capital investment, infrastructural support and monetization support.

