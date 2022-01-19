WinZO brings Youtuber CarryMinati on board as its brand ambassador

The New Delhi-headquartered interactive social gaming startup seeks to leverage its robust foothold within the gaming community in India

WinZO has roped in independent content creator Ajey Nagar who goes by the alias ‘CarryMinati,’ as its’ brand ambassador. The New Delhi-headquartered interactive social gaming startup seeks to leverage its robust foothold within the gaming community in India with this strategic partnership.

As a part of this strategic collaboration, the content creator will generate gaming-centric content that is interactive, unique, and relatable for WinZO exclusively on his streaming channel ‘Carryislive’ and a solo integration on his primary YouTube channel ‘CarryMinati’.

According to the latest industry reports, the Indian gaming industry is generating over $1.5 billion revenue and is expected to exponentially grow to be a trillion $ industry by 2025. The main driver of the growth has been driven by affordable internet connectivity and a rise in the penetration of smartphones, backed by an increased focus on vernacular and socially relevant content. Interestingly, approximately, one in every five mobile game downloads worldwide is from India. Ahead of markets such as the U.S. and Brazil, India was the leading country for the first half of 2021, reaching 4.8 billion downloads.

“India is at the epicentre of a swiftly growing trillion-dollar global gaming opportunity. The country is the largest market for mobile games, contributing to nearly 40% of the worldwide downloads, which speaks volumes about the untapped potential of the social gaming community. Considering there is a similarity in WinZO’s and my core competencies and brand values, I would like to create multiple avenues via this partnership to connect people from the remotest parts of the country through culturally relevant and relatable content. It is important that visionaries in the marketplace join hands to discover and develop this untapped industry to build a robust ecosystem,” Nagar aka CarryMinati said on the association.

“India is fast emerging as a critical market for interactive entertainment on the global grid. Gaming is also rapidly evolving and isn’t limited to only playing anymore. The advent of live streaming and community engagement has resulted in the evolution of a 360-degree gaming ecosystem, which CarryMinati has been at the forefront of. We collectively hope to further our vision of promoting the spirit of winning and culturally relevant content across Bharat,” Saumya Singh Rathore, co-founder, WinZO, stated.

