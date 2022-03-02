WinZO brings onboard Mahendra Singh Dhoni for its new campaign as brand ambassador

The gaming company has signed a series of partnership agreements for its upcoming campaigns

Gaming company WinZO has brought cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni on board as its new brand ambassador. The campaign for the gaming brand is in progress and will feature the cricketer as a part of a multi-channel and multi-modal marketing and branding campaigns.

As per the company, the appointment of MS Dhoni as the face of the brand will create awareness and engagement in the country’s social gaming community and pave the way for establishing social/interactive gaming. “Together with MS Dhoni we aspire to take social gaming to the masses of this country cutting across age and gender,” Paavan Nanda, co-founder, WinZO said.

WinZO has signed multiple partnerships with mass value properties in order to enhance its reach among the young audience. Before announcing the signing of Dhoni, WinZO had announced bringing onboard YouTube influencers CarryMinati and Bhuvan Bam as the brand’s digital brand ambassadors. In addition, the company also announced its association as the sports brand partner with the movie ‘83’, bagging principal sponsorships with two Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) teams, Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants, and associate sponsorship for Patna Pirates.

“I am partnering with the team at WinZO in their growth journey to disseminate this attitude of winning across the country. Being an avid gamer myself, I connect with the vision of the company and will be associating with the leaders of this growing industry,” Mahendra Singh Dhoni, brand ambassador, stated.

WinZO is a social gaming and entertainment platform in India. Launched in early 2018, the company hosts games on their android app in partnership with third-party developers, allowing users to access and personalise multiplayer gameplay. The platform offers users access to content in 12 languages such as English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, and Bhojpuri.

