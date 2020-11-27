WinZO becomes the official co-powered sponsor in India-Australia Series on SonyLiv

WinZO recently received $18 million in series B funding.

WinZO becomes the official co-powered sponsor of the India Tour of Australia on SonyLIV. This is the first time WinZO will be sponsoring a major sports event on a digital platform. India’s tour of Australia, starting on 27th November 2020, is India’s first international tour after nine months post the global COVID-19 pandemic lockdown; India last played New Zealand in February 2020. The tour is two-month long, comprising a three-match ODI series, followed by a three-match T20 series and a four-match Test series. “We are really delighted to have WinZO as a co-powered sponsor for the India tour of Australia on SonyLIV. This is a big overseas tournament that’s sure to drive viewership on the platform and be of value to both brands,” Ranjana Mangla, head ad sales revenue, Digital Business, SonyLIV, stated.

India is a market with over a billion cricket fans who have been hungry for cricketing action for the last nine months, Saumya Singh Rathore, co-founder, WinZO Games said. “Post IPL, it is great to see the resuming of international tournaments as well and it’s a proud moment for us to associate with the first India-Australia International Series of the year. WinZO is always committed to bringing the best entertainment to Bharat,” she added.

WinZO recently received $18 million in series B funding led by global interactive entertainment fund, Makers Fund, New York-based Courtside Venture, and Steve Pagliuca, the co-chairman of Bain Capital and investor in Epic Games – developers of massively popular game, Fortnite. All these investors have made their first investments in the Indian market for the first time through WinZO.

WinZO is on a mission to create a highly personalized and localized social gaming platform powered by Microtransactions, where users can enjoy multiple engaging gaming formats and fantasy sports in over 10 regional languages with their friends or strangers online. Founded by Paavan Nanda and Saumya Singh Rathore, WinZO has been delivering strong positive unit economics in the Indian gaming ecosystem and has continued to support the Gaming ecosystem by setting-up a Game Developers Fund 2.0 of a $5 million corpus to fund projects in interactive entertainment space built by game developers.

Read Also: Hero Indian Super League brings DHL Express on board as Associate Sponsor

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook