Winkies urges people to share joy and cheer during Christmas

Ahead of Christmas, Winkies has launched its new TVC conceptualised by Enormous Brands, an independent creative agency. The film has been launched to deliver a sweet moment of joy and will be aired on various TV channels and social media platforms during the season.

The campaign focuses on how we will celebrate Christmas during the pandemic and has a bigger concept – Bodo Din, Bodo Mon which is about sharing joy and cheer during Christmas. The two-minute ad film shows the innocence of a child and how he’s heartbroken when he comes to know that Santa isn’t real but instead his dad dressing up as Santa. He finds the clothes and shoes worn by his dad every year, which makes his belief even stronger. To reignite his belief and joy, his sister dresses up as Santa and leaves him a present. The film conveys the message of spreading joy on Christmas and caring for the happiness of our loved ones.

The film is about how we can celebrate Christmas during the pandemic and is linked to a bigger concept – Bodo Din, Bodo Mon which is about sharing joy/ happiness during Christmas and is also the essence of our brand, Anirban Ghosh, CEO, Switzindia said. “The objective of the campaign is to talk about Winkies Cakes and how they are perfect for the holiday season. Winkies helps bring you back ‘in the moment’ reminding you of what’s really important; sharing happiness with those you love and Enormous Brands has helped us conceptualise the perfect TVC,” Ghosh added further.

“We know it’s going to be a different Christmas for people on so many levels. The usual gatherings and celebrations might not be on the list this year and smaller gatherings with close family and friends will take centre stage. Keeping this in mind, we wanted to create a Christmas campaign that harnesses the true spirit of this year and people’s desire for kindness and care,” Ashish Khazanchi, managing director, Enormous Brands, added.

