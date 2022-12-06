Wingreensworld.com awards AdLift the SEO and content marketing mandate

Digital marketing agency AdLift has announced that the company won the search engine optimisation (SEO), content marketing, and content writing mandate for packaged food company Wingreens Farms Pvt. Ltd. Through the mandate, the company aims to amplify the brand and focus on strong organic growth within business verticals of Wingreens. For this, the company claimed that it will use engaging content and customised SEO strategies.

AdLift is all geared up to take this conglomerate to new heights with what it does best, Prashant Puri, co-founder and CEO, AdLift, asserted. “With the top SEO and content marketing teams on board, we are confident that we will identify and grow the Wingreens customer base,” he added.

Through careful audience targeting, AdLift will work on making Wingreens World a digital shop for new-age customers and help them discover the product offerings, it claimed.

Wingreens World includes brands such as Wingreens Farms, Raw Pressery, Postcard and Monsoon Harvest. It endeavours to capture changing consumer preferences towards ‘better for you’ products, a segment representing a $1 billion opportunity over the next 5 years, it claimed.

Also Read: Swageazy announces raising Rs 7 crore in seed fund

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

A