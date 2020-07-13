Windchimes Communications bags the digital marketing mandate for Havmor

Windchimes Communications will also be taking care of digital innovations, content creation and consumer engagement

Ice- cream company Havmor has roped in Windchimes Communications as its digital agency. The agency will be responsible for managing a 360-degree digital marketing and strategy for the brand which will include the entire social media marketing, handling websites and managing its online reputation. The agency will also be taking care of digital innovations, content creation and consumer engagement.

As per the mandate, Windchimes Communications will help the brand in expanding its user base by identifying, targeting and engaging with the right set of consumers. “With the help of Windchimes Communications’ expertise, we are aiming to reach and engage with the relevant set of audiences, creating more brand awareness, increasing visibility and taking the brand to the next level,” Shekhar Agarwal, marketing head, Havmor said adding that the company is looking forward to its association with the digital agency.

According to Nimesh Shah, head maven, Windchimes Communications said, the digital company’s analytical and strategic understanding of digital audience and consumer behavior will drive the desired business results for Havmor. “Our association will help the brand gain a strong digital footprint and strengthen its digital presence,” he added further on the partnership.

Part of Lotte Confectionery Ltd., Havmor Ice Cream is an ice cream brand that has been present for over a period of 75 years in India. With a wide and varied range of flavours, presence across 15 markets, a network of 40,000 retail outlets and more than 250 flagship stores, the ice cream brand caters to a wide spectrum of audience across the country.

