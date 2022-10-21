Wiggles launches #TyohaarWithFurryvaar campaign for Diwali 

Wiggles has rolled out its #TyohaarWithFurryvaar campaign to ensure a pet-safe and inclusive Diwali this year, the company claimed. The company stated that pets have become an integral family member in the last few years as the culture has shifted to pet parenting from pet ownership. As a part of the campaign, the company has introduced ‘Tyohaar ki Mithai’, which aims to create awareness and education about how Indian sweets can be toxic for pets, and sugar, maida and nuts can play havoc with a pet’s health.

Pets and Diwali are equally important and the campaign encourages pet parents to make sure that their festivities are pet-friendly and pet-safe, Anushka Iyer, founder and CEO, Wiggles, said. “We want them to know that while it is generally a difficult time for pets, the small efforts collaboratively are what make up for the anxiety they face and ensure it is a happy Diwali for them too,” she added.

The campaign was conceptualised and executed by the Wiggles in-house team, and it is live across all social media platforms, and the Wiggles pet parent community – Wiggles Tribe, the company claimed. As per a company statement, it has shared recipes for pet-friendly sweets like xylitol-free peanut butter and oats laddu that can add sweetness to their Diwali celebrations.

Also Read: KFC India launches all-digital restaurants ‘KFC Smart Restaurants’ across India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook