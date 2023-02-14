Wiggles launches new ‘AndhaPyaar’ campaign for Valentine’s Day

Wiggles, a home-grown pet care brand, has launched its new marketing campaign ‘AndhaPyaar’ for Valentine’s Day. As per the company, this campaign demonstrates the bond between pets and their parents and showcases that this relationship comes with no strings attached, and is honest, pure and blind.



The campaign, which was conceptualised and executed by Wiggle’s in-house creative team, is rolled out across social media platforms, digital media as well as the company’s website. Further, the company also hosted brunch dates for pets and pet parents in collaboration with Highland restaurant, Pune.



“At Wiggles, all our campaigns are crafted upon real insights that make the relationship between pets and their parents unlike any other. #AndhaPyaar brings focus to the unconditional love that pets have towards their parents, even in their darkest hour. In addition to the digital campaign, we have organised a community building exercise with Valentine’s weekend brunch that will further strengthen the brand’s proposition with consumers, directly. We hope that our campaigns encourage more people to welcome home pets and along with their unconditional love.” said Prashant Kohli, chief marketing officer, Wiggles.

The company said that the campaign features pet parents’ real-life experiences during challenging times and how they sought comfort with pets. The digital campaign that extends to social media is also powered by a digital contest.

With a focus on emotional storytelling and community involvement, #AndhaPyaar reminisces special moments and love between pets and their parents, a statement from the company added.

