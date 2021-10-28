Wiggles.in secures $5.5 million funding led by Anthill Ventures

The brand wants to launch its services in at least two new markets by FY22

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) petcare brand Wiggles.in has closed its Pre-Series A funding round of $5.5 million. The round was led by Anthill Ventures and saw participation from Panthera Peak Ventures. The fresh fund will be uitilised in R&D for development and launch of new category-creating products. Moreover, the brand will use a part of fresh fund for its geographical footprint and presence in India as it wants to launch its services in at least two new markets by FY22.

According to Anushka Iyer, founder and CEO, Wiggles.in, the brand’s bond with pets and pet parents has only strengthened over the last three years and this has given the brand a deeper insight and understanding into the needs of pets and their parents. Leveraging these learnings and insights, the company has been able to introduce products that filled grey spaces and created new categories, Iyer said.

“With the new infusion of funds, we will continue to invest in research and dial-up our offerings that will further add value to the pet care ecosystem. Our ultimate goal is to ensure that pets live longer and healthier lives and we can be their #PartnersInPethood right from puppyhood to seniority,” Iyer added.

Several new and existing investors including Varun Alagh, founder, Mamaearth, Nikhil Bhandarkar, Ubiquity Capital, Nachikhet Deshpande, COO, L&T Infotech, Rahul Rathi, promoter, Sudarshan Chemicals Ltd., Abhay Amrite, partner, IIFL Wealth, T Krishnakumar, ex-Chairman, Coca Cola India, among others, participated in the round.

“Having tracked this space for some time, Wiggles really stood out for us. The founders have built the brand focused on trust, compassion, customer feedback and much needed innovation. Their service offerings form a powerful feedback loop that further informs their DTC products. This, combined with Wiggles deep research in medicine ensures a steady rollout of exciting and essential products for our pets,” Kabir Kochhar, partner, Anthill Ventures, said.

Read Also: Goodknight rolls out a new digital film with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook