Wiggles announces the launch of its ‘Lovemark’ brand identity

Pet-care brand Wiggles has announced its new brand identity ‘Lovemark’. According to the company, Lovemark was conceived for the company by Ideospehere with a smart and modern appeal and is designed to reflect a friendly and approachable vibe, it claimed.

Pets are our kids for us and always will be an emotion that is now increasingly shared by my fellow Gen Z and millennials, Anushka Iyer, founder and CEO, Wiggles, said. “Our first logo was about recognising and celebrating the relationship between pets and their human parents. We wanted to convey a brand that acknowledged the spirit of unconditional love in all our offerings and backed by the credibility of veterinary expertise,” she added.

According to the company, its mission of doing right by pets and animals is what the new identity is all about as it is a rebranding that is holistic and not just by means of design. “Our new Wiggles Lovemark is a visual signifier of our passion and commitment to not just unconditional love but also making smart choices forever for our pets and animals,” Iyer highlighted.

It is always challenging to define a differentiated space in a cluttered, highly competitive industry, like the booming pet care space, Atul Bhagwat, co-founder and CEO, Ideosphere, stated. “We wanted to ensure the new brand identity complemented the core purpose of Wiggles, to be better towards pets and animals, and for the identity and messaging to be able to connect to the emotion, passion and story of the Wiggles brand. It was truly a collaborative journey of discovery with the Wiggles team, and we are excited to see how the audiences respond to the change,” he commented.

