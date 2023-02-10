Wiggles announces elevations in key leadership positions

Pet care brand Wiggles has announced key leadership changes with the elevation of Prashant Kohli to the position of chief marketing officer (CMO) and Pushkaraj Vartak as the chief financial officer (CFO). In his new role, Kohli will lead the company’s overall marketing initiatives and drive consumer engagement. Moreover, Pushkaraj will lead the financial strategy and oversee the company’s financial operations.

“At this stage, we are looking at progressive, compassionate and result-oriented leaders to drive growth for the organisation. Kohli and Vartak have been key pillars over the last year for us, and I am confident that they will help chart the best course for the next growth phase for Wiggles. Their experience, passion and dedication towards both animals and people make them excellent leaders for our brand,” Anushka Iyer, founder and CEO, Wiggles, said.

The new appointees will continue to report to the founder’s office. Their promotions are with immediate effect.

Kohli brings over 13 years of experience to Wiggles, where he has worked with brands such as Apple Inc., LinkedIn, HUL, Facebook, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Uber for brand and customer experience, community building, integrated media communications and design thinking. Additionally, Vartak has over 2 decades of experience in finance across sectors such as infra, FMCG, and media.

Also Read GreenCell Mobility appoints Devndra Chawla as MD, CEO

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook