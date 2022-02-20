Why TV should be in the media plans for an internet first company

TV ads are nationally broadcast and large swaths of audiences are exposed to any given advertisement

By Kavita Shenoy

It comes as no surprise that brands would increase their advertising spends during the festive season. This October, BARC reported that ad volumes grew by 13% over four weeks and by 25% over October 2019. What was heartening to note was that 22% of the advertisers that contributed to this increase were new advertisers.

TV advertising has always been driven by a steady base of 700-800 advertisers with the major chunk of ad space bought out by FMCG companies. New advertisers on TV are an encouraging sign of belief in the medium. TV isn’t just a legacy ad format.

While digital advertising is definitely carving away money from TV ad spends, the common perception today is that TV advertising is dying. This clearly isn’t true. Ad space on TV has traditionally been pre-sold upfront to large FMCG and retail companies. By the looks of the present top 10, that definitely has not changed. Ecommerce recorded an extraordinary growth of 97% despite Amazon, among the largest spenders, holding steady on its year over year spend. The inference is that there were far more ecommerce brands that joined in on TV to push the category spend up this year.

So who are these new advertisers and what are they gaining from TV? Since they are new advertisers, the assumption is that they are new companies, most of them born on the internet. Internet-based companies circle around the user being less than a couple of clicks away from finding their services. These companies rarely have a brick and mortar version of their services. For example: UrbanCompany, Uber, Swiggy, Meesho, Myntra and the like.

Common wisdom today says that digital channels are a less expensive, more efficient way of deploying marketing money. The general marketing framework of internet-born companies is to stick to digital as the easiest way to get potential customers to click through to their app or website to try out their services and products. On the other hand, even for older companies new to TV advertising, the choice of digital is far more cost effective.

Second, the convenience of switching out creatives, the ability to experiment to understand ad effectiveness and the promise of specific audience targeting are big wins in favor of digital marketing over TV advertising.

And finally, the road to creating a TV commercial is a long process of production and buying ad space is not a very accessible proposition.

These are all common arguments in favour of digital advertising. However, there is still much to be said for the benefits of TV. For one, it promotes trust and credibility, and guarantees brand safety. What better testament to credibility than being in the company of large trusted brands like Tata, Hindustan Unilever and Reckitt?

Trust, credibility and brand safety are three challenges inherent in the structure of the internet, and therefore in digital advertising. Brands struggle to control the environment in which their advertising appears, placing their brand values at risk.

And contrary to popular opinion, digital advertising can actually be expensive. The cost of advertising is inversely proportional to the granularity of the chosen targeting parameters, compounded by the fact that only small sets of audiences actually see a hyper-targeted ad.

TV ads, on the other hand, are nationally broadcast and large swaths of audiences are exposed to any given advertisement. Even though TV is inherently looked at as expensive, non-targetable and non measurable and within the reach of only ‘big brands’, the scale of reach is definitely a winner for this medium.Suddenly, TV ads with all their non measurability and opacity are as good as getting a 7% CTR on a hyper targeted, A/B Tested, dynamic creative digital campaign.

With Connected TV (CTV) looming on the horizon, these conflicting sentiments are set to change. CTVis the convergence of TV & Digital in which content is broadcast through an Internet-enabled TV or set top box, bringing together the best of both TV & Digital especially in terms of advertising. CTV viewing is on a significant growth path and will increase by 31% in India and 82% globally in 2021. [India CTV Report 2021- MediaSmart].

TV networks in the US are making CTV the centerpiece of their upfront presentations. This trend has led to a significant lift in upfront CTV ad spending, which accounts for one-third of all CTV video ad spending.[E-marketer CTV Report 2021]

For new advertisers in search of reach at scale, jumping on the bandwagon of traditional TV advertising today just to get a VIP pass to the upcoming CTV wave may not be a bad idea.

The author is founder and CEO of Voiro. Views expressed are personal.

